Tiny Watcher Shows What's Happened on Your System



Windows only: Free Windows utility Tiny Watcher tattles on your system and what's been changed on it without having to stay open and use resources in the background. After running a system scan once at installation, Tiny Watcher checks the registry and system folders to see what's changed since it was last run, as well as offering options to "Remove," "Disable," and search the web for information on system processes and common Windows changes. You have to be really cautious, of course, before deleting or disabling things you don't fully understand, but it's a great way of checking just when and why that mysterious folder at your hard drive root was created, without digging through logs or keeping a monitor open. Tiny Watcher is a free download for Windows systems only.