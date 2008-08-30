Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

This Week's Best Posts

Get a load of this week's most-trafficked posts:

  • How to switch off Google Suggest
    "Google's addition of Suggest auto-complete suggestions to its main search box isn't going to be universally popular. If you don't want suggestions for what you're looking for, relief is at hand."
  • Primus offers shaping for mobile broadband
    "One of the big disincentives to signing up to mobile broadband services — especially as your main means of Internet access — is the excess data charges you face when you go over the limit."
  • The Best Free Apps for Your Windows Mobile Device
    "Despite the flurry of attention surrounding the iPhone and other new mobile phone platforms, Windows Mobile still has a widespread distribution and capacity for customization."
  • Soup Up Your Homebrew-Hacked Wii
    "You've hacked your Wii to run homebrew apps and play back DVDs without any difficult hardware hacking and now you want to dive into more of your homebrew options."
  • Top 10 Calendar Tricks
    "Software and webapps rock at being calendars: You can update them from any computer or your phone, they don't have to triple-check when Columbus Day is, and they never get coffee stains on them."
  • Five Best Password Managers
    "You've got enough to keep track of in your day-to-day life without filling your head with the countless logins and passwords you've racked up over the years, and the Post-It note on your monitor just isn't an option."

