This Week's Best Posts

This week's most popular posts include:
- How often do you change over your mobile phone?
"What's your preferred phone replacement cycle? And what drives you to change over — a sexy new design, enhanced features, or a dead battery in your old phone?"
- Is digital television a boon or a disaster?
"Although you may not have noticed if your main television viewing approach is YouTube or Channel BT, Australia is due to switch off its analogue TV network and move to an all-digital model in 2013."
- Reassessing mobile broadband options for the Eee PC
"For Windows or Mac users, not having the cable is a definite advantage. However, if you want to add mobile broadband to the Eee PC, the older E220 model is a better choice, because you can make it work out of the box."
- Hack Your Wii for Homebrew Apps and DVD Playback
"Despite the fact that it ships with a DVD drive, for whatever godforsaken reason, the Nintendo Wii doesn't support DVD playback—until last week, that is, when a homebrew hacker released a tool that enables DVD playback on your Wii."
- Top 10 YouTube Hacks
"Summer's ending, and with it goes a certain sense of taking it easier, relaxing a bit at the office—you know, caching up on all that YouTube browsing you skip when there's real work to be done."
- Five Best FTP Clients
"Whether you do you work on the web, run a home FTP server, or you just prefer a quick download from time to time, a solid, full-featured FTP client can be lifesaver."
- Email Innovations You Want in Your Inbox
"The basics of how email works hasn't changed much since its invention, but even forty years later, there are still tiny features and enhancements that can make dealing with large volumes of email easier."
- Back Up and Sync Your Cell Phone with BitPim
"The multi-tool of phone data, BitPim, is a free, open-source, cross-platform solution that can back up all or most of your phone's data, put your home-baked ringtones on your phone for free, and sync calendars and contacts between your apps and your vanilla phone."
- Gmail Superstars and Quick Links Make a Killer To-Do List
"We've already shown you how to use Gmail Superstars and Gmail Quick Links—both exclusive features of previously mentioned Gmail Labs—and now reader Alex McRoberts details how he uses the two excellent features to turn his Gmail account into a killer to-do list manager."
- Executor Is Impressive, Full-Featured App Launcher
"Windows only: Free application Executor is an application launcher very similar in look and feel to Lifehacker reader's favourite application launcher, Launchy. In fact, after a bit of testing Executor might have just snagged Launchy's place as the app launcher of choice on my Windows machine."
- Drink Delicious Water with a Reverse Osmosis Filter
"After years of tap water, I'd finally had enough of drinking water that tasted like it had been skimmed from the pool of the local YMCA."
- CircleDock Surrounds Your Mouse with Files, Folders, and Shortcuts
"Windows only: Free application CircleDock automatically puts files, folders, and shortcuts within a few pixels of your mouse when you invoke it for quick action. CircleDock is completely customisable, from the skin and hotkey to the items you place in the dock."
- Rotate Desktop Backgrounds in Ubuntu
"I get bored with my desktop wallpaper pretty easily, especially in Ubuntu Linux, where it's nearly the only thing on my desktop."
- Mozilla Crowns Best Firefox 3 Extensions
"Mozilla Labs announces the winners of their official Extend Firefox 3 Contest, and they're an impressive crop of new and updated extensions for your favourite browser."
