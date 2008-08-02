This Week's Best Posts

Get a load of this week's most popular posts:
-
Virgin Mobile enters iPhone fray: where's the best deal now?
"The plan landscape is now looking rather different than it did on iPhone launch day just three weeks ago."
- Forget couriers, stick with the Post Office
"While it's almost a cliché to diss the PO for its poor service, in this instance it managed the rare combination of cheaper and better."
- Top 10 Command Line Tools
"When you need something done quickly, efficiently, and without any software overhead, the command line is where it's at."
- How to Sync Any Desktop Calendar with Google Calendar
"As of yesterday's announcement of CalDAV support in Google Calendar, you can now sync your Google Calendar with virtually any popular desktop calendar for free."
- Power Up Windows Explorer with Free Add-ons
"When moving, copying, pasting, browsing, and getting information about your files feels like tedious work—and it can in the feature-sparse Windows Explorer—you need some power add-ons that can help."
- Five Best Note-Taking Tools
"Despite the wealth of information a Google search box puts at our fingertips, good old-fashioned note-taking is still one of the best ways to build a personal knowledge database."
- Cuil Search Engine Out to Challenge Google
"Ex-Google employees unveil a new search engine today out to challenge their former employer: Cuil, pronounced 'cool,' launches with 120 billion web pages in its index."
- Gallery of Nature-Themed Desktop Wallpaper
"The Using Mac blog posts a selection of 50 beautiful nature-themed desktop wallpaper images that will work on any system."
- Give Tech Support or Grab Files Remotely on any System
"Whether you're missing a crucial file at work or home, or you just need to tweak one little setting to get Mom's email working again, having remote control of another desktop can be seriously handy."
