Think Faster and Better on Your Feet with Tricks from Improv

CNN Living and Real Simple suggest stealing a few tricks from improv actors to help you think better and faster on your feet—and look better in real world situations.

Make everyone else in your group look good. How it works: Here's what you learn in improv: You're nothing without somebody else. There's nothing to improvise without someone to improvise with. The more you trust others to be your props, the more you invite them to shine, the stronger you get.

Despite some heavy-handed improv 101 lessons (if you ever heard anyone "yes... and" like that, you'd think they were insane), the ideas are still useful. If you regularly apply any of these improv ideas to the real world, let's hear about it in the comments. Photo by Arbron.