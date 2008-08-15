We've covered Text2Go, an Aussie-developed automatic text-to-speech converter, before, but the newest release has a very Web 2.0 twist: it accepts corrections from users when words get mispronounced and adds those into the program's overall speech generation engine. No automatic service can be perfect, but if you want a block of text converted to speech (easy way to absorb material from your iPod while jogging), Text2Go is worth a look. The full version of Text2Go goes $US25, but you can download a 30 day trial version for nothing. [Text2Go]
Text2Go adds user corrections to automatic speech service
Trending Stories Right Now
Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January
New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
16 Must Watch Netflix Shows Coming In 2020
The Game of Thrones was finally won last year and 2019 gave us our first taste of live-action Star Wars, but there's plenty of TV to look forward to in 2020. Netflix has a massive slate of shows and movies dropping in 2020, and here's 16 worth keeping an eye on.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink