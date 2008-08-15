Text2Go adds user corrections to automatic speech service

We've covered Text2Go, an Aussie-developed automatic text-to-speech converter, before, but the newest release has a very Web 2.0 twist: it accepts corrections from users when words get mispronounced and adds those into the program's overall speech generation engine. No automatic service can be perfect, but if you want a block of text converted to speech (easy way to absorb material from your iPod while jogging), Text2Go is worth a look. The full version of Text2Go goes $US25, but you can download a 30 day trial version for nothing. [Text2Go]