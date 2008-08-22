Telstra reduces Next G broadband pricing

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

NextG.jpgJust weeks after changing the way it charges for Next G data access on mobile phones, Telstra has updated its pricing for wireless broadband services for PCs. The somewhat confusing set of previous plans (which included variants based on access speed, download limits and time spent online) have been replaced with four options: 400MB a month for $39.95, 1GB a month for $59.95, 3GB a month for $89.95, and 10GB a month for $129.95. Excess data is charged at $0.25 a megabyte. While the prices (which take effect from August 24) are an improvement, they're still rather more expensive than any other rival plans — the 1GB offering is more than twice the cost of some similar offerings. But as ever, with wireless broadband, service availability is vital, so if Next G's the only game in your town, this should provide a little relief to the hip pocket nerve. (And we still wish there was a way to get Next G working on Linux machines, particularly the Eee PC.)

Comments

  • Paul Guest

    Hi Angus,
    Do you have a link to support this info? Datapack PDF on telstra site is still showing old pricing (I know you said it's not available until the 24th).

    Cheers,
    Paul.

    0
  • Angus Kidman Guest

    Hi Paul, Media report is here http://www.telstra.com.au/abouttelstra/media/announcements_article.cfm?ObjectID=43222 (Note that this is for PCs, not phone data packs)

    0
  • Chris Jennings Guest

    Ummm I have my NextG phone connected to my Gentoo Linux box and I use it as a internet router. It took a bit of time to set the scripts up but it works well and is pretty fast.

    There are also HEAPS of people using the USB NextG modems to access the internet using Linux.

    0

