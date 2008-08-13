Suna extends traffic coverage to Sydney and Brisbane

Real-time traffic information service Suna, already operational in Melbourne, has extended its coverage to Brisbane and Sydney. Combining traffic-light information with radio and motorway authority reports, real-time traffic updates can help re-route you when there's an unexpected traffic jam (and make your GPS useful in your home town rather than something you curse for offering less-than-optimum directions). Suna requires a GPS which supports it (pricing varies depending on which model you buy). [Suna Traffic Channel]
