Subdownloader Grabs Subtitles For All Your Movies



Windows/Mac/Linux: Cross platform application Subdownloader makes short work of locating subtitles for your movies. Subdownloader uses a fast hashing algorithm, which, according to the developers, tears through about 4GB of movies per second. The application will search through folders and subfolders and can even handle seasons of television shows. Subdownloader also supports manual searches if you need subtitles for a file or DVD that isn't stored on your computer. Subdownloader is a free download for Windows, Mac, and Linux (requires Python to run).