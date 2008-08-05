StreetAdvisor adds Street View to neighbourhood ratings site



As millions of Australians waste time at work checking out everywhere they've lived on the newly launched Australia implementation of Google Maps' Street View, community rating site StreetAdvisor has wasted no time in adding the feature to its service. It's not immediately obvious, but if you locate a neighbourhood that StreetAdvisor has already rated and click on 'Browse Map', you'll get access to the Street View rendition alongside user comments on that area's pluses or minuses. [StreetAdvisor]