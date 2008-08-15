Strata Human Theme Modernises Firefox in Ubuntu

One of Firefox 3's notable improvements was shipping with themes that matched the native operating system. In Ubuntu, that meant tiny, vaguely cartoonish orange arrows, which, while colour-coordinated, was a disappointment to some. The Strata Human 1.0 Firefox theme does a nice job of adding the larger, rounded buttons of XP and Windows, with a perfectly-matched orange-brown coloration. If that back button looks a bit too big to you, Gina's shown us how to take it down a peg. Strata Human 1.0 is a free download for Firefox 3.
