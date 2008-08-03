Store Paint in Water Bottles with Marbles

You painted a room or two in your house, and now you've got a few half-full cans of paint left over. Save space and paint with home improvement guy Ron Hazelton's advice:

The key to paint storage is to minimize the amount of air in the container. So plastic water bottles of all different sizes are perfect for keeping leftover paint in good condition. Simply match the size of the bottle with the amount of leftover paint that you have. A roll of masking tape keeps the bottle from tipping and a paper towel will catch any drips. If the paint has a lot of loose debris, you may want to put a paint filter inside the funnel. Once the paint is in the bottle, remove the funnel and drop about six marbles into the paint.

When it's time for a touch-up next year, you can shake up the bottle (and let those marbles do the work of mixing up the leftovers) and go. This technique will also save space in the garage.

