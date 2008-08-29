Startup Delayer Staggers Your Startup Apps for Smoother Loading

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Windows only: Free application Startup Delayer staggers the applications that launch when you login to Windows by user-defined increments. The reason: To mitigate the common startup bottleneck caused by all of your startup applications fighting to run at the same time. You'd never try launching eight different applications simultaneously under normal circumstances and expect your computer to handle it well, so why should your startup apps be any different? To use it, just drag applications to the delay bar at the bottom of the window. You can visualize the time between the launch of different apps and drag-and-drop the delays until you've got the perfect spacing.

Though you'll likely be delaying app launches by seconds, you can delay a launch for up to 24 hours (though we're not sure why you would). If Startup Delayer sounds familiar, that's probably because we featured an identically named application a while back. This Startup Delayer, however, makes the process much simpler and more manageable. Startup Dealyer is freeware, Windows only.

Startup Delayer

  • AussieRodney Guest

    Yep, Been using it for ages.

    0

