SpeedRead Increases Your Reading Pace, Retention

Windows only: Free application SpeedRead is designed to improve your reading speed and retention by quickly flashing a few words at a time on your screen in quick succession. You can adjust features like playback speed and number of words to display at a time, and SpeedRead keeps track of your stats as you read. At first you may want to stick to one word at a time, but with practice SpeedRead could really boost your speed-reading skills. The app comes with a directory full of stories in plain text to help you practice, but you can point it to any text file on your computer. If you're on a public computer but still want to practice, check out previously mentioned Zap Reader or Spreeder. SpeedRead is freeware, Windows only.
