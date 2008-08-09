Speed Launch Opens Applications, Documents and More

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Windows only: New kid on the app launcher block Speed Launch brings a dose of novelty and a whole lot of functionality to the scene. Speed Launch, from Microsoft Office Labs, puts a small archery style bull's-eye in the lower right hand corner of your primary monitor. You can drag documents, programs, and URLs onto the target to create a quick launch keyword. For example, drag the executable for Adobe Photoshop to pull up a dialog where you can assign a keyword such as "ps" or "shop" to the program. Similarly, if you have a document you edit frequently like a todo.txt or a spreadsheet, Speed Launch can assign keywords to them such as "todo" or "accounting." Hit the Win+C keyboard combination to pull up the launch menu you see in the screenshot above, enter a keyword to launch the application, document, or bookmark. One of Speed Launch's strong points is the ability to chain together items in a keyword for multiple launches, too.

Lets say every morning you go to Gmail, read the new articles at Lifehacker.com, and launch Thinking Rock to get your GTD focus going. Speed Launch lets you to drag the URLs for Gmail and Lifehacker and the shortcut to Thinking Rock onto the bull's-eye and assign them all the same keyword "Morning." If you're in the mood to test-drive application launchers and find the perfect fit, make sure to check out our application launcher Hive Five. Speed Launch is a free download for Windows only, requires .NET 3.0 to run.

Speed Launch [Microsoft Office Labs via Digital Inspiration]

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
The Game of Thrones was finally won last year and 2019 gave us our first taste of live-action Star Wars, but there's plenty of TV to look forward to in 2020. Netflix has a massive slate of shows and movies dropping in 2020, and here's 16 worth keeping an eye on.

