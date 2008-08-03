Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

Snag That Job Interview with a Video Resume

Get an edge on that super-competitive job by creating a video resume instead of boring, templated dead-tree version. Student resource Education Portal claims that the video approach can get potential employers to want face time with you—as long as you still consider the basics for interview etiquette. Dress appropriately, keep it brief, practice your speech, and prepare by looking at other professional videos for encouragement and tips. Whatever you do, don't do what this guy did. While video resumes are becoming more popular, they may not work for everyone; check with the human resources department of the company you're applying for to make sure that your hard work isn't going to waste. Photo by airgap.

Job Resumes 2.0: Creating a Video Resume [Education Portal]

Comments

  • Sheryle Moon Guest

    The video CV does bring with it some challenges, as well as some opportunities. For the employer or recruiter, the video CV offers the chance to assess a candidate's compatibility immediately, which leads to a faster and more streamlined selection process.

    And in any professional role, where presentation and communication ability are an integral part of the job, a video resume will quickly demonstrate a candidate's strengths.

    However, this method of recruiting does have its downside: employers can see a candidate's age, gender, race and appearance at the very first stage of an application, which may increase the risk of discrimination claims. But don’t forget the upside: candidates who may not be so impressive on paper can add some real oomph to their application with a video CV.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
au baking bread sourdough

How To Look After And Use A Sourdough Starter

Fans of sourdough will be acutely aware of its unique flavour. This is all thanks to a starter or which is used to leaven the bread and make it rise. A sourdough starter is a living culture made from a simple recipe of flour and water that is allowed to ferment. They can last forever if they're looked after and fed regularly. If you're just starting out with sourdough baking, here's some tips to keep your starter strong and ready to literally get that bread.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles