Slowmousion Slows Your Mouse for Precision with a Hotkey

Windows only: Free mouse utility Slowmousion is a small, memory-resident app that can be seriously helpful for Photoshop/GIMP aficionados and anyone else who has to draw or select objects with precision. The app sits in your desktop tray (taking up about 3.6MB on my Vista system) and lets you enable its cursor-slowing function with a keyboard key, middle mouse button, or other hotkey. The one big drawback is a missing option to adjust the slow-down speed—those who really need fine-point control may like it, but some might miss a gradual velocity option. If you'd rather do the delicate stuff with your keyboard keys, our own Adam Pash's Mouser can get that done. Slowmousion is a free download for Windows systems only.