Slow Down in a World Built for Speed



Journalist Carl Honore—author of the best-selling book In Praise of Slowness: Challenging the Cult of Speed—discusses how he believes our culture's obsession with speed "erodes [our]health, productivity and quality of life" at the 2005 TED conference. (It watches like new!) Honore's talk covers not only how out of proportion our need for speed has become (quoting Carrie Fisher: "Even instant gratification takes too long"), but also how to get in touch with your inner tortoise. The most appealing part: Honore says that many who embrace slowness find that they do everything—eating, working, and living—better. If your fast-paced lifestyle has got you down, Honore's talk is a must-watch. Thanks auzigog!