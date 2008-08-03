Shine Your Shoes Like a Military Cadet

Maintain your leather shoes with the occasional military-style deep shine. The Art of Manliness blog runs down how. First, spread newspaper underneath the pair of shoes you're working on. With a horsehair shine brush, remove all dirt from the sides and toes of the shoes. Add a liberal amount of polish to the shoe but be sure to match the colour of the polish to your shoe as closely as possible. Let the polish dry, and then focus on giving the toes and heels that extra shine using cotton. Rinse and repeat until your shoes look brand new. The article suggests practical gear to build a solid shoe shine kit, which could come in handy before that big wedding or formal event. Photo by abchbum.