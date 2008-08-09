Set Up Mozilla Weave on Your Own Server

Blogger Marios Tziortzis details how to set up previously mentioned Mozilla Weave—Mozilla's Firefox-syncing tool—on your personal web server. Setting up Weave with your own server means you don't have to rely on Mozilla's servers, and you can keep your private data, which includes passwords, bookmarks, cookies, and browsing history, on your own web space. It's not a terribly difficult process, so if rolling your own Mozilla Weave server appeals to you, it's worth a go.
