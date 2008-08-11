Service Profiles Creates Custom, Swappable Windows Service Setups

Windows XP/2000 only: Free Windows utility Service Profiles, crafted by helpful programmer Eóin at the Donation Coder site, lets you customise which background services are running or will fire up next time you boot your computer, saved into switchable setups. So if you need an ultra-light system for a high-intensity game, or just need to eliminate background distractions while working with a certain program, Service Profiles is a great alternative to manual tweaking or even re-installation. The coder even includes pre-built profiles derived from Black Viper's well-known configurations. Service Profiles is a free download for Windows XP/2000 only.
