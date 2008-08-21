Send to Google Docs Opens Any Linked Document Directly in Google Docs

Firefox only (Windows/Mac/Linux): The Send to Google Docs Firefox extension adds an entry to your right-click menu to send supported filetypes directly to Google Docs. The new entry is context sensitive, so it only appears when you right click supported filetypes, which include Word docs, PDFs, PowerPoint, Excel, and every Open Document format. You've been able to open Gmail attachments in Google Docs for quite a while now, but this extension bridges the gap and makes Google Docs that much more of a viable, web-based Microsoft Office replacement. Send to Google Docs is free, works wherever Firefox does.