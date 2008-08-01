Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

Save Time and Typing with Outlook 2007's Quick Parts


Outlook users, if you find yourself entering the same things into email messages, you should take a look at the Quick Parts feature, which saves snippets of both text and images for easy reuse. While Gina briefly mentioned this feature in her guide to Tweaking Outlook to empty your inbox faster, let's take a closer look at how to use it.

Open up a new email and create the "Quick Part" that you want to save for later re-use, then find Quick Parts in the Text section, and choose "Save Selection to Quick Part Gallery".

Give it a name and a brief description so you can easily find it later.

outlookquickparts_02.png

Now, any time you want to enter that snippet of text, you can simply pick it from the drop-down button menu. Hovering your mouse over it will show you the description that you entered above.

If you want to edit your Quick Parts, you can right-click on any one of them, and choose "Organize and Delete" from the menu.

This will bring up the Building Blocks Organizer window, where you can preview, delete, insert, or get back to the Edit Properties dialog that you were shown when first saving it. Unfortunately you can't actually edit them from within this dialog.

If you want to edit from Outlook, you'll have to insert it, make your changes, and then save it with the same name, and you'll be prompted to "redefine" the building block. Why they couldn't just say "replace" I don't know.

For even quicker access, I'd recommend adding Quick Parts to your Quick Access Toolbar, which is very easy to do from the right-click menu we used above.

outlookquickparts_07.png

If you are more of a keyboard junkie you may already be using Lifehacker's own Texter, but for the mouse-oriented, this feature can be a time saver. What would you use it for?

Comments

  • D Guest

    http://www.naplestechnology.com/pages/outlook_quick_parts_not_saving.htm

    Workaround for the problem of quick parts disappearing on restart

    0
  • Rekha Guest

    When I shut down my computer all contents of quick parts in outlook 2007 remove and my quick parts are empty why this happend

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
au baking bread sourdough

How To Look After And Use A Sourdough Starter

Fans of sourdough will be acutely aware of its unique flavour. This is all thanks to a starter or which is used to leaven the bread and make it rise. A sourdough starter is a living culture made from a simple recipe of flour and water that is allowed to ferment. They can last forever if they're looked after and fed regularly. If you're just starting out with sourdough baking, here's some tips to keep your starter strong and ready to literally get that bread.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles