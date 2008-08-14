Sanity launches music subscription service

Subscription services — where you pay a monthly fee in return for streaming and/or download access to a large music library — are common in the US, but Sanity's new LOADIT service is the first such option we've encountered in Australia. For $29 a month, you can download up to 300 tracks each month. Tracks are encoded in Windows Media Audio format, which means you can only play them back in Windows Media Player 11 (which is where the service is accessed) or on WMA-compatible MP3 players. That means no joy for iPod fans. Does the notion of a download subscription service appeal to you, or would you rather purchase go-anywhere music? Share your thoughts in the comments.