Roll Your Own Launcher with the Run Dialog

We're huge fans of application launchers around these parts, but if your computer's running on fumes and you can't spare 15 or so extra megabytes of RAM to an app launcher, the Download Squad weblog details how to roll your own app launcher with the Windows Run dialog. Keep in mind that this method doesn't provide any of the advanced indexing or other features you get from other app launchers—you have to configure all your shortcuts manually. However, this has been a tried and true technique for lots of folks before the current crop of app launchers hit the scene, and if those app launchers feel like overkill, the classic Win-R method might be for you. On the other hand, if you're looking for a good app launcher, look no further than the five best application launchers—or my new favorite: previously mentioned Executor.