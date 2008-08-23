Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

Roll Your Own Launcher with the Run Dialog

We're huge fans of application launchers around these parts, but if your computer's running on fumes and you can't spare 15 or so extra megabytes of RAM to an app launcher, the Download Squad weblog details how to roll your own app launcher with the Windows Run dialog. Keep in mind that this method doesn't provide any of the advanced indexing or other features you get from other app launchers—you have to configure all your shortcuts manually. However, this has been a tried and true technique for lots of folks before the current crop of app launchers hit the scene, and if those app launchers feel like overkill, the classic Win-R method might be for you. On the other hand, if you're looking for a good app launcher, look no further than the five best application launchers—or my new favorite: previously mentioned Executor.

Forget Launchers, Just Do It With Windows! - How To [Download Squad]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
au baking bread sourdough

How To Look After And Use A Sourdough Starter

Fans of sourdough will be acutely aware of its unique flavour. This is all thanks to a starter or which is used to leaven the bread and make it rise. A sourdough starter is a living culture made from a simple recipe of flour and water that is allowed to ferment. They can last forever if they're looked after and fed regularly. If you're just starting out with sourdough baking, here's some tips to keep your starter strong and ready to literally get that bread.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles