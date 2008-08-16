RIP Permanently Removes Elements from a Web Site

Firefox only (Windows/Mac/Linux): Firefox extension Remove It Permanently (RIP) selectively removes any element from a web site. If you've ever looked at a site and wished you could get rid of some unsightly image or an element that throws off the flow of a site, just right-click it with RIP and remove it permanently. You can select to remove it from that page only, all similar pages, from the web site, or from the entire domain—in addition to a few other options. Don't think of it as an ad-blocker—you should just install an extension like AdBlock Plus if that's what you're looking to do; think of it more as an all-purpose annoyance remover. Unfortunately RIP hasn't been updated for Firefox 3.0.1, but this tweak will do the trick until it has. RIP is free, works wherever Firefox does.