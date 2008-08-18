Retrieve Files from Google Page Creator

Google Page Creator, the website creation tool aimed at non-coders, is targeted for closure by Google. The Google Operating System blog offers a handy JavaScript tool and tutorial to help Page Creator users grab their uploaded files and HTML pages for exporting to another service or personal backup. It requires having a multi-link downloading tool, such as DownThemAll and a small bit of HTML tweaking, but if you're not planning to transition your files to Google Sites, it's a helpful post.
