Resnooze Sends and Snoozes Email Reminders

Webapp Resnooze sends timed email reminders to yourself and friends and gives you the option to "hit the snooze button" on the reminder to get it again later. Select either a text message or a URL for Resnooze to email you and the frequency—daily, weekly or monthly. Delete or repeat the reminder using a link in the incoming email—good for "read it later" bookmarks, tasks due at a later date, or email messages you want to follow up on in a week.
