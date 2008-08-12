Resize Windows Desktop Icons with the Scroll Wheel

The Digital Inspiration blog points out a simple, handy way to change the size of your desktop icons beyond the three default sizes offered by right-clicking or by burrowing into your settings. Hold down the control key, left-click on the desktop, and then move your mouse's scroll wheel to change the icon size. The trick definitely works in Vista. As Amit notes, you can un-check "Auto Arrange" for even more control.
