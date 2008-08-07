Repurpose Your Empty CD Spindle



The video above from DIY web site Instructables demonstrates four different CD spindle-repurposing projects from start-to-finish. We've seen variations on most of these projects before, like the toilet paper dispenser, bagel holder, and cable organiser, but the video provides step-by-step instructions and a few clever tweaks for alternate uses. The bagel holder, for example, becomes a sandwich caddy with an extra cut, and the cable organizer becomes a rope and cable dispenser with a couple of small adjustments. If you've tried one of the repurposing methods since we first covered it, let's hear how it's working out in the comments.