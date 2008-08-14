Replace Notepad with Extendable AkelPad

Windows only: Free, lightweight Notepad alternative AkelPad offers a roster of handy text editing features out of the box, such as tabs for working on multiple files, fast search and replace, file preview, and a multi-level undo. There are also dozens of plug-ins that can enhance AkelPad further, like a fullscreen mode similar to DarkRoom, LineBoard to apply line numbers and line bookmarking, auto bracketing, and enhancements to cut and paste. If you're in the market for a notepad replacement and AkelPad doesn't fit the bill, make sure to check out our battle of the notepad replacements to see if you can find a better fit. AkelPad is a free download for Windows only.
