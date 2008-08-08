Remove Your Mac's Hard Drive from the Desktop

Mac users who like to keep their workspace free of shortcuts and folders will love this "oh, duh!" tip for removing your hard drive from the Desktop. In Finder's Preferences pane, in the General tab, uncheck "Hard disks" under "Show these items on the Desktop" to clear away the icon. (You can do the same for external or optical disks and network servers, too.) Combine this with the Ejector utility for one-click external disk ejection and you'll have reached clear desktop Nirvana.
