Remember the Milk from Your Mac and Windows Desktop

Windows and Mac: Remember the Milk users, you can access your RTM lists from your desktop in two ways: The Remember the Moof Dashboard widget for Mac users, and the Remember the Milk Tool for Windows users. Remember the Moof brings your list to your Mac's Dashboard, where you can add items, check off items, or sort by list or tag. The Windows RTM tool just lets you quick add to your list from your desktop. Both are free downloads. What are your favourite ways to interact with RTM (besides, you know, the web site)? Let us know in the comments. Both the Remember the Moof Dashboard widget and RTM tool for Windows are free downloads. Thanks, How-To Geek!

Remember the Moof [Shrugsoft via RTM blog]
New development: Remember the Milk Tool [Timo Pijnappel - TheBlog!]

