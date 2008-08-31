Regift Without Guilt (or Getting Caught)

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

The Wise Bread blog has a few tips for anyone who's received such a nice thought from far-away relatives or friends who aren't quite hip to their tastes. If Craigslist, eBay, and same-store returns can't achieve equilibrium, you can turn it around, but not without taking a few precautions against getting caught. For example:

Don't wait too long to regift. ... The older the brand new item becomes, the more obvious it becomes that this is a regift. If you can no longer find the product in the stores, if the packaging has been updated or if the company that made it went out of business ages ago, you're stuck with that item. By all means try to sell it or give it to charity, but as a regift it stinks of "here's an old thing I found in my basement, but hey, it's never been used!"

For more regifting tips, and a few laughs about regifting horror stories, check out Regiftable.com. Photo by tornatore.

Regifting: a simple how-to guide [Wise Bread]

