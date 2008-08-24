Recycle Old Magazines Into an End Table

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Weblog Apartment Therapy Re-Nest shows how to repurpose a pile of old magazines or vintage books into a small table in just about 10 minutes. Pulling it off is a simple matter of tucking every 10 pages or so back into the spine of the magazine—you don't even need glue or any additional supplies. As the post points out, the concept is very similar to cardboard furniture, like previously mentioned Blox, counting on folds and layers for strength. The folks at Apartment Therapy used the magazine tables as a plant holder, but you can put it to use for whatever you need (at the very least they're a cool decoration).

How To: Craft a Table Using Old Magazines [Apartment Therapy Re-Nest]

