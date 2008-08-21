Recycle a Cereal Box Into a Gift Box

Recycler blightdesign demonstrates how you can turn cereal and other similar boxes into gift boxes over at DIY site Instructables. As long as you have a pair of scissors, some glue and the ability to execute some well-placed folds, the only thing standing between you and a cool little recycled gift box is that last bowl of Lucky Charms.
