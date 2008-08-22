Windows only: Free application Quick Media Converter converts virtually any audio or video file from one format to another. Like previously mentioned WinFF (and several other media conversion tools), Quick Media Converter is really just a graphical front end for the powerful command line tool, FFmpeg. But where FFmpeg takes some command line chops to use, Quick Media Converter couldn't be more simple. Just drag and drop a file you want to convert into the app, pick an output format, and let QMC and FFmpeg take care of the rest. It supports everything from DivX and Xvid to Xbox and iPhone output, with icons that make it dead simple to pick the right type. Quick Media Converter is freeware, Windows only.
Quick Media Converter Converts Audio or Video to Any Format
