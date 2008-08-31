Quarkbase Tells You Everything About a Web Site

Web site Quarkbase offers an organised and detailed overview of any web site, complete with summary, popularity, ownership, traffic information, and even recent blog posts and tweets about the site. In a nutshell, it's sort of like Whois.net on steroids. Quarkbase's accuracy and wealth of information varies based on the popularity of a site, but if you want to know more about a web site, it's a great place to start your search.
Hi! I’ve found another site valuation tool and it seems to provide competitive analysis for free. I'm talking about www.estimix.com .The estimation provided by estimix is the result of a complex analysis based on factors like: the age of the website, the demographic structure of the traffic, the countries where the website is popular and sources of the traffic.