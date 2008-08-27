Pwnage Tool 2.0.3 Jailbreaks iPhone 2.0.2 Software



Mac OS X only: The free iPhone jailbreak application PwnageTool has updated to support the latest and greatest 2.0.2 iPhone software update. The PwnageTool jailbreak process hasn't really changed since we showed you how to jailbreak your iPhone with PwnageTool the first time around, so head there if you want to follow along. (Just make sure you choose the 2.0.2 5C1 firmware.) Once jailbroken, your iPhone should hold two new apps—Cydia and Installer—both of which allow you to install apps on the iPhone that aren't available through the App Store. Courageous Windows users eager to jailbreak can try out the QuickPwn release candidate, also available on the PwnageTool download page. PwnageTool is available for free from the iPhone dev blog or through your old version's built-in update, Mac OS X only.