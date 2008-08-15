Phlox Adds Vista-Style, Extension-Free Renaming to Windows XP

Windows XP only: Free system utility Phlox has a single, small purpose, but it's one that's caused certain people to hunt down free ways to get Vista's features into XP. That feature is a smarter renaming scheme, one that doesn't make you re-type the file's extension just to change its name. Hit the F2 key on a file, and it does its advertised job. As the FreewareGenius blog points out, however, it uses about 5MB of memory to get the job done, so fans of scripting utility AutoHotKey can get the same feature, or check out system-wide tweakers in Adam's XP-like-Vista guide that do the same. Phlox is a free download for Windows systems only.