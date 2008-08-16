PersonalBrain Does Robust, Animated Mind-Mapping

Windows/Mac/Linux: Cross-platform mind-mapping software PersonalBrain lays out your ideas with advanced features and slick animations. A few weeks ago Gina showed you how to boost your brainstorming session with MindMeister, a web-based mind-mapping tool, but if you'd prefer a desktop option and wouldn't mind a little eye candy thrown in, PersonalBrain is a nice alternative. PersonalBrain comes in several flavors, but the free edition covers most of your basic mind-mapping needs, with advanced features like file attachments available in paid versions (check the purchasing FAQ for a full rundown). PersonalBrain runs on Windows, Mac, and Linux. Thanks Laura!
