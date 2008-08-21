Personal Identity Portal Secures One-Click Sign-Ins

Web security firm VeriSign has re-launched its Personal Identity Portal, an OpenID-backed portal that provides one-click sign-ins for many popular webapps and e-commerce sites. The biggest downside from using a software solution or another login handler is having to visit your personalised PIP page before moving ahead, but that can be a blessing if you can remember your password there but not at, say, Circuit City. The PIP page provides bookmarklets for quick access, but security-conscious users can also require that VeriSign authenticate another key or a browser certificate before granting access. The PIP service is free to use, and works wherever OpenID is supported. To learn more about OpenID, check out our review and walk-through.