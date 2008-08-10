Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Windows only: Lightweight application PDFMerge combines and splits PDF files. Specify page ranges from each document you're merging and manipulate bookmarks, too. Preserve existing document bookmarks in a new bookmark tree or omit them altogether. Run PDFMerge from the command line or from the included GUI. PDFMerge is no-frills merging program so if you are looking to do more than merge files check out previously mentioned PDFill; Mac users want Combine PDFs. PDFMerge is a free download for Windows only.

PDFMerge 1.18 [via MajorGeeks]

  • Cameron Guest

    Or try these other free options:
    http://www.pdfescape.com
    Online PDF Editor & Form Filler

    http://www.pdfhammer.com
    Online PDF Page Rearranger

  • Morgan Storey Guest

    I am more for open source, at least then no chance of spyware, viruses and a more dynamic development, pdfsam is oss and for windows: http://www.pdfsam.org

