Palette Grabber Imports Web Site Colours for Design Inspiration

Windows/Mac/Linux (Firefox): Free design tool Palette Grabber grabs all the colours used in the basic design of a site—backgrounds, text, borders, and the like—and exports them to a wide range of compatible palettes. If you're a Photoshop or GIMP user, Flash designer, or Mac user, you'll be able to see precisely which colours work so well on certain sites and then, well, "borrow" them for your own work. The extension itself is smaller than some text files, and is well worth the minuscule cost for anyone who works in the realm of web colour. Palette Grabber is a free download, works wherever Firefox does.