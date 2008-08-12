Oscar winner Walter Murch on why you need to get organised

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

WalterMurch.jpg
Movie editor Walter Murch (Cold Mountain, Jarhead, The Unbearable Lightness Of Being) discusses how he makes use of technology to organise the editing process in a new interview on the Filemaker site (requires Quicktime). Editing on Avid is pretty much par for the course these days, but Murch makes the point that keeping track of what shots you have to work with was a useful task for computers even in the non-digital-editing era. Despite the frequent plugs for Filemaker, it's a good general reminder that creativity doesn't happen in a productivity vacuum: being organised (and using the appropriate tools) is key to getting the best results.

