Office Integrator Slipstreams Hotfixes into Microsoft Office

Windows only: Free slipstreaming utility Microsoft Office Integrator does something similar for Office to what nLite does for Windows XP—namely, save you a lot of time if you have to reinstall the thing. After running the program, pointing it to your Office CD/DVD or installation directory, and choosing service packs, updates, and hotfixes to integrate, it creates a new ISO that installs Office XP, 2003, or 2007 with everything rolled in. You can save more time by checking out the "hotpacks," or bundles of fixes and updates, at the forum where Office Integrator is released. My Vista installation had some trouble opening the package from the second download link at the app site, but the first opened, with a seemingly different interface. Office Integrator is a free download for Windows XP and Vista only.