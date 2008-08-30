Offer Small Discounts to Get Freelance Pay On Time

Web Worker Daily highlights some sound tactics for the spare-time or full-time freelancer trying to get their paychecks to arrive in orderly fashion. The advice runs the gamut from common-sense-but-sound (get a signed contract) to a few ideas that may spark an idea. Such as this idea:

Find a way to make early payments beneficial to the client. One of the things we've decided to implement is to give a client a 5% discount if they pay the invoice within 24 hours from the time it was sent. Another alternative you might want to try is giving a discount or promo coupon for the client's next order.

That might not fly with bigger clients who simply ignore your pleas, but individual clients might take another look at that invoice for real cash. Got your own freelance kung-fu for making the checks arrive on time? Share it in the comments.