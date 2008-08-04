NowDoThis Assigns You One Task at a Time

Webapp NowDoThis displays the most important item on your to-do list in a clean and simple interface. Hit the "done" button and NowDoThis shows you the next most important item. To get started, enter your to-do list into NowDoThis' simple text area in order of importance, as shown. Save your list and NowDoThis (otherwise known as "the boss") will spit out the most important directive. Press the "done" button and NowDoThis displays the next one. When your list is complete and the boss has nothing to yell back at you, you can feel like you've accomplished something. NowDoThis is extremely simple, especially for those 3-4 most important tasks of the day; it's one of the most basic (yet useful) to-do lists I've ever seen. Thanks, Mark!