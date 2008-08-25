Nine Things You Should Never Pay Full Price For

Personal finance writer Mary Hunt believes there are some things you should simply never pay full price for. Among them? Pets, cars, software and games.

Buy a purebred puppy from a breeder in California and you will spend at least $700, plus vet bills. Adopt a previously owned puppy from the animal shelter for about $175 including spay/neuter, vaccinations and fees. Savings? Oh, about 78 percent

I've had shelter and pure bred pets over the years and loved all of them equally. Hunt is also spot-on regarding video games and software.

Games for consoles like the Xbox 360 and Sony PlayStation can often be purchased used for half price. Ditto for popular software. Sure you will have to wait awhile after its release, but by then you will know for sure which game or program is a winner, and which are considered losers.

I'm about seven years behind the current cycle of consoles. While my friends look at me strangely when I talk about a game I just discovered that came out in 2001, I don't enjoy the games any less than I would have then and I pay a fraction of the original retail cost now. How do you avoid paying full price for things? Share you money saving tips in the comments below. Photo by Jason Edward.