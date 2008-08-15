Nano Wireless Mouse Clings to Your Laptop

The Logitech V550 cordless laser mouse is perfect for laptop lovers on the go who prefer a mouse to the trackpad with its clip-and-go dock. Just affix the small dock to your laptop, and whenever you need to move around, clip the mouse to the dock and go. This diminutive mouse also boasts a tiny wireless receiver so you don't have a huge USB dongle hanging out the side of your laptop. It's a simple idea, but if you're one of many who prefer the mouse to the trackpad, it's a very clever idea. The V550 will set you back around $60.