Nano Wireless Mouse Clings to Your Laptop

The Logitech V550 cordless laser mouse is perfect for laptop lovers on the go who prefer a mouse to the trackpad with its clip-and-go dock. Just affix the small dock to your laptop, and whenever you need to move around, clip the mouse to the dock and go. This diminutive mouse also boasts a tiny wireless receiver so you don't have a huge USB dongle hanging out the side of your laptop. It's a simple idea, but if you're one of many who prefer the mouse to the trackpad, it's a very clever idea. The V550 will set you back around $60.
Comments
Join the discussion!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink